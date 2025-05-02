Luxury railway saloons now open to public

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):The federal government has opened five luxury railway saloons to the general public. The decision, directed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, was formally made by Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, marking a historic shift in Pakistan Railways’ policy.

A Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson announced on Friday that the saloons, previously reserved exclusively for top officials — including the prime minister, railways minister, railways chairman, chief executive officer, and inspector general railways — are now available for public booking.

According to officials, fares for the upscale saloons would be kept ‘highly affordable’ to ensure accessibility for a wide range of travelers.