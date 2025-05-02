24.4 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 2, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalLuxury railway saloons now open to public
National

Luxury railway saloons now open to public

62
- Advertisement -
LAHORE, May 02 (APP):The federal government has opened five luxury railway saloons to the general public. The decision, directed by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, was formally made by Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, marking a historic shift in Pakistan Railways’ policy.
A Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson announced on Friday that the saloons, previously reserved exclusively for top officials — including the prime minister, railways minister, railways chairman, chief executive officer, and inspector general railways — are now available for public booking.
According to officials, fares for the upscale saloons would be kept ‘highly affordable’ to ensure accessibility for a wide range of travelers.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan