Lucky investments limited inaugurates Head Office at Finance & Trade Centre

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Lucky Investments Limited officially inaugurated its Head Office at the Finance and Trade Centre, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of the Lucky Group (YBG) into the financial services sector.
The inauguration ceremony was led by Mohammad Ali Tabba, a prominent business leader and Chairman of Lucky Group.
The event was attended by Director Jawed Tabba, CEO Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, and other senior management officials of the company said a news release.
Speaking at the occasion, Mohammad Ali Tabba highlighted the strategic importance of this new venture, said “The launch of Lucky Investments marks a significant milestone in our journey. Financial services is a new vertical that Lucky Group is adding to its lines of businesses. As we embark on this new chapter, we remain dedicated to providing Shariah-compliant investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional and retail clients.”
CEO Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence: “The launch of Lucky Investments is a testament to Lucky Group’s values of innovation and excellence. As the first Islamic asset management company launched by a business conglomerate in Pakistan, Lucky Investments is committed to providing comprehensive wealth management solutions to its customers.
The establishment of Lucky Investments Limited represents a major step forward in Pakistan’s financial sector, bringing Shariah-compliant investment opportunities to both institutional and retail investors.
