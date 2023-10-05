Lucky Cement wins Management Association of Pakistan’s top Corporate Excellence Award 2023

Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s Top Corporate Excellence Award 2023 in the Industrial Category amongst all corporate sector organizations in Pakistan.

Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited Noman Hasan received the award at the 38th MAP Annual Corporate Excellence Award Ceremony held at a local hotel.

The Corporate Excellence Awards was instituted by MAP in 1982 with the sole aim to recognize and honor companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices.

CEO Lucky Cement Limited Muhammad Ali Tabba said “It is with great pride that we accept this award. We are extremely grateful to all our employees and stakeholders for helping us achieve repeated success over the years.”

He further added, “We are committed to fostering growth and sustainable business practices as we strive to reach new heights. Our top priority remains meeting the needs of our stakeholders, while always keeping in mind the larger objective of advancing Pakistan’s economic growth.”

Lucky Cement Limited received the award based on having the best corporate practices and governance in the Industrial sector.

The primary criteria for this award emanates from best Corporate and Management practices reflected by Leadership, Corporate Governance, Customer and Market Focus, HR, Strategic Planning and Communication, Social Responsibility, Risk Management, IT Infrastructure, Service Delivery and Security.