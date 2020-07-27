Lowest number of COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday: Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has said that due to sincere efforts of the government lowest figure of deaths from COVID-19 has been reported in the country on Monday.

“Today, Alhamdulillah, we have the lowest number of deaths in Pakistan due to COVID-19 in last three months.” Dr Mirza said in a tweet on Monday.

Expressing satisfaction over the corona situation, he said “We had a peak of 153 deaths on June 20 and in last 24 hours we had just 20 deaths. This is 87% reduction in COVID-19 related deaths.”

Mirza said due to the government’s effective strategy the cases of corona were decreasing and the situation was gradually improving in the country.

He however said that still there were threats of spread of the disease and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem its increase.

He said that the steps of Pakistan to control pandemic had been highly appreciated globally as a reduction of over 80% in cases had been reported.

He added the government had contacted religious scholars to convince people adopt precautions during Eid days. The government had already made a strategy to manage the situation during Eid-ul-Azha, he added.

He added in order to create awareness in public about preventive measures, the government had tried its level best to publically share all SOPs.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country during Eid-ul-Adha.

Mirza said that the objective behind these SOPs was to avoid spread of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 to general public, especially during interaction of the buyers and sellers of animals during Eid.

The SOPs, he said were related to the social distancing, preventive measures during slaughtering of animals and during Eid prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that public should only undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid and follow all SOPs during these days and support the efforts of the government in its fight against COVID-19.