Love, peace hallmarks of Punjab culture: CM

LAHORE, Mar 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab.

In his message on the Punjab Culture Day, he said that the purpose of observing the day was to promote love, brotherhood and unity.

The chief minister said that only those nations flourish which promote their cultures.

He said that the culture of Punjab had a unique place at the international level as well. The soil of Punjab has the fragrance of affection, hospitality and kindness, he added.