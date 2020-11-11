Looters' accountability imperative: CM

LAHORE, Nov 11 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PTI government had waged an arduous struggle against the menace of corruption and the accountability of looters was imperative.

He said this during a meeting with Member Provincial Assembly Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari who called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The CM stated the government had adopted a policy of zero-tolerance against corruption and Pakistan’s international image had been improved due to the steps taken for the eradication of corruption and ensuring transparency in government matters.

He maintained that Pakistan faced irreparable losses in previous tenures due to the spate of corruption and plunder.

The corrupt had bankrupted the country while taking personal benefits, he deplored.

There was no room for such corrupt elements in the new Pakistan, he asserted.

In fact, corruption and inefficiency of the past rulers were the main reasons for Pakistan’s backwardness.

The country didn’t move forward while they prospered by playing havoc with the country, he said.

Transparent Pakistan was the main agenda of the PTI while the past governments showed criminal negligence by ignoring the problems of the common man, the CM added.