RAWALPINDI, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister on Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the government will not create any hurdle in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s long march towards Islamabad.

The minister said they would be ‘welcomed’ if they followed the law and the Constitution.

Addressing a function held in Islamabad here on Sunday.

The minister said, “I tell the PDM that there will be no obstacle for them if they march here within the ambit of law. They can come 10 times if they wish,” he said, adding “we along with Imran Khan staged sit-in in front of Parliament for 126 days that was difficult job.

He said that the same people who were against the creation of Pakistan are creating chaos in the country and want to create political instability.

He said that he talked about feeding Halwa to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman but now the weather has changed, so I will withdraw the offer.

He said that the senate elections are being held on March 3 and they are abusing the same assembly for which they are asking for votes.

Whether the Senate election is open or the secret he said that those who are ready to be bought or will sell their votes have no place in the country’s politics.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father, Asif Ali Zardari understand my point of view.

He said that those who have attained foreign citizenship will also have to lose their jobs.

He said that the salaries of government employees have been increased by 25%. He said that Islamabad is not a city of thugs so 30 out of 33 checkposts have been abolished while the remaining 3 will be removed soon.

Islamabad police are being made model police, in the coming days he said that there are 237 gardens in Islamabad and we will improve all of them.

Rashid said the country had overcome some extent the coronavirus pandemic and gave credit for bringing the situation under control to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army, who he said had done “jihad against Covid-19”.

He told that four soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack on an army check post in South Waziristan on Thursday night, saying that they gave their lives for Pakistan. “People who utter bad words against Pak-Army should have their tongues pulled out,” he added.

“India knows that if it comes to Pakistan’s borders, 200 million people will defend homeland and it would also be a matter of pride to give their lives.” Sheikh Rasheed said that media is completely free in Pakistan adding that I challenge that the world’s strongest electronic media is not in Britain and the United States as in Pakistan.

Under the prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economy of country is developing, he added.