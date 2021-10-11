Long-lasting peace in Afghanistan a must for regional stability: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the international world.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan because it is in the best interest of both countries as well as the whole region.

He said that things were changing fast in the region and Pakistan being a responsible state would fulfill its responsibility of national security while meeting international expectations as a major country in the region with the objective to strengthen peace in Afghanistan.

He added international world knows that Pakistan is a responsible country in the region. “We want peace in Afghanistan and are ready to support on humanitarian grounds.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had truly said that international community should support the Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

He said that a large number of people attended the funeral prayer of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

He said that best arrangements were made by the Ministry of Interior, Islamabad Police, Capital Development Authority and Pakistan Army.

He said two graves were prepared, one at Faisal Mosque and one at Islamabad’s H-8 graveyard.

He added it was the decision of Dr Qadeer’s family to bury him at the H-8 graveyard.

He said that all those with having more than one passport can surrender their passport by deadline of October 30, which could be extended.

He added the government had reduced the fee of dual CNIC process while it will also reduce the fee of dual passport process.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been given the task to avoid hoarding of dollars in the country.

He added the government had decided to start audit of five major companies in this regard.

He said that Federal investigation Agency (FIA) had continued its investigation in hoarding of dollars matter.

He added 88 persons had been arrested on hoarding of dollars while 10 further persons will be arrested.

He said that action had been taken against those 136 officials of NADRA who were involved in wrongdoing and they all have to faces cases.

He said that the borders of Torkham and Chaman had been placed on the biometric system while the remaining borders will also be added to the system.