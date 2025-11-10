Lok Mela 2025 continues to celebrate Pakistan’s cultural unity through fusion night

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):The ongoing Lok Mela 2025 at Lok Virsa continued to draw massive crowds on its fourth day, with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 visitors thronging the venue to experience Pakistan’s living cultural heritage.

Families, students, artisans, and tourists enjoyed the festival’s lively ambiance, making it a vibrant celebration of diversity and creativity.

A major highlight of the day was the visit of the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Ms. Natalia A. Baker, who toured various artisan stalls and interacted with folk craftsmen and performers.

She admired the depth and diversity of Pakistani craftsmanship and artistic traditions.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Muhammad Waqas Saleem, briefed the Ambassador on the significance of Lok Mela as the country’s largest folk festival, aimed at preserving and promoting indigenous culture and heritage.

The day culminated in the Lok Virsa Cultural Fusion Night at the Open Air Theatre — a mesmerizing performance that brought together folk artists from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The collaborative show, blending regional rhythms, instruments, and dance traditions, received thunderous applause for its powerful message of national harmony and cultural unity.

Throughout the day, visitors explored artisan stalls, regional food courts, craft demonstrations, folk theatre, storytelling sessions, and children’s activities. Media teams, influencers, and cultural bloggers provided continuous coverage, amplifying the spirit of the event.

Lok Mela 2025 will continue until November 16, 2025, welcoming visitors daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM at Lok Virsa, Islamabad.