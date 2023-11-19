Locals welcome resumption of Sibi-Harnai train service after 17 years

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP): Residents in the vicinities of Sibi and Harnai districts in Balochistan province expressed a collective sense of relief following the restoration of train services connecting these twin cities after a 17-year hiatus.

The restoration of this vital transport link has been warmly received by the local community, heralding the resurgence of economic activities and offering prospects for enhancing the standard of living.

The renewed accessibility provided by the Sibi-Harnai train service is anticipated to not only catalyze commercial endeavors but also foster avenues for the locals to elevate their socio-economic conditions.

“The long-awaited railway line, traversing rugged and perilous terrains, including mountainous regions, has been hailed as a vital transportation link in the province by Muhammad Asfand Khan, a local resident told APP on Sunday.

He highlighted the restored railway track’s significance, providing an affordable travel alternative and a catalyst for economic growth in the area. Originally established during the late 18th century under British rule, this railway section was deemed instrumental in Balochistan’s development. However, in 2006, a banned armed organization orchestrated bombings that extensively damaged bridges and tracks along this line.

Hikmat Khan Bugti, another resident, emphasized the absence of proper roads, making train travel a much-needed alternative. The reopening of this railway track drastically reduces the travel distance between Harnai and Sibi, eliminating the necessity for a 330-kilometer journey to Quetta.

“Prior to the track’s restoration, our travel between Sibi and Harnai cost us Rs 1500 to Rs 1800 by bus. Now, we reach our destination for just Rs 220,” he added. Harnai, previously part of Sibi, became a separate district in August 2007. Despite its predominantly Pashtun population, it is home to Marri tribes linked to Kohlu and Sibi’s mountainous regions.

Sarzameen Marri, a local landlord, welcomed the decision to revive the railway service, believing it would benefit over one million residents in the Sibi division. “With the train service resuming, the scenic journey through picturesque landscapes is expected to attract tourists, showcasing the region’s beauty,” he added.

Local traders anticipate significant reductions in travel distances, with a projected 300-kilometer decrease in journeys due to the restored train services. During the restoration process, approximately 50 small and large bridges were reconstructed in challenging mountainous terrain between Sibi and Harnai.

The Harnai railway station underwent complete reconstruction, while all nine railway stations, including Sibi, were upgraded. Additionally, two new rest houses were built, according to an official from the Ministry of Railways.

The first phase restored the 94-kilometer line from Sibi to Harnai, with plans to maintain the remaining 39 kilometers from Harnai to Nakas, Shahrag, and Khost in the next phase.

To ensure security, 58 security checkpoints have been established along the railway line from Sibi to Harnai, aiming to prevent sabotage activities by outlawed organizations.

The train will depart from Harnai every alternate day at 10 am, reaching Sibi by 3 pm. The return journey from Sibi to Harnai will commence the following day at 9 am, arriving in Harnai around 3 pm.

The fare for the Harnai to Sibi journey is set at Rs 220, with cargo fares at Rs 132 per 40 kilograms. The revival of train services is expected to facilitate the transportation of fresh produce, vegetables, and coal at a lower cost across the country.

Pakistan Railways also plans to start a cargo-bearing train from Harnai in the near future, aiding the transportation of agricultural produce and coal from the region to other parts of the country.

The restoration of the strategic Sibi-Harnai railway track by Pakistan Railways, in collaboration with the National Logistics Cell (NLC), is poised to significantly boost economic and commercial activities in the region.

The completion of reconstruction and renovation work by Pakistan Railways, supported by the National Logistics Cell (NLC), marks the long-awaited restoration of the Sibi-Harnai railway track for traffic.

The line had been rendered dysfunctional after a series of bomb blasts damaged 22 steel bridges in the highly rugged and inaccessible area. Its restoration between the historical cities of Sibi and Harnai is expected to have a positive impact on the economy and agriculture of the entire region.

The rehabilitation of the railway track holds the promise of enabling deserving students from both districts to access higher education while stimulating economic and commercial growth in the area.