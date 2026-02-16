LJCP to frame mechanism for free legal aid to marginalized citizens

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):“No deserving litigant should go unrepresented, and every citizen — regardless of financial means — must have access to legal advice and assistance,” the Chief Justice of Pakistan said while chairing the 47th meeting of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday.

The Commission deliberated on a range of proposals aimed at advancing law reform in line with constitutional requirements and contemporary societal needs. In what was described as a landmark decision, the Commission tasked the LJCP Secretariat with developing a comprehensive framework for a free legal aid and advisory mechanism to expand access to justice for marginalized segments of society.

The proposed framework will include systemic arrangements in collaboration with the High Courts and bar regulatory bodies. It will also explore modalities for institutionalising pro bono commitments and utilising funding from the relevant window of the Access to Justice Development Fund to support the initiative.

The meeting was attended on special invitation by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Chief Justice of the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan. Participants also included the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, the Additional Attorney-General for Pakistan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Acting Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women, and senior advocates of the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justices of the Lahore High Court, Peshawar High Court, High Court of Sindh, and High Court of Balochistan, along with Justice (Retd.) M. Shaiq Usmani and Barrister Sajid Zahid attended the meeting virtually.

Under its statutory mandate to recommend reforms for improving the justice system, the Commission conducted a comprehensive review of key reform initiatives, including family laws, amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure, and procedural reforms for e-filing of cases, as well as other areas requiring legislative modernisation.

Officials said the initiative reflects a broader commitment to inclusive and responsive law reform. The Commission reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen an accessible, efficient, and equitable justice system, ensuring that financial hardship does not become a barrier to legal representation or fair adjudication.