Literacy growth hampered by population rise: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, emphasized that without fostering a sense of collective ownership, true progress in education could not be achieved.

Alongside the growing challenge of population increase, she focused that community engagement, addressing the economic causes that keep children out of school and the positive use of modern technology were indispensable.

She was speaking on Monday at a ceremony on “Promoting Literacy through Digitalisation” collaboration with the Ministry of Education, JICA, AQL, the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) and the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Federal Secretary for Education Nadeem Mahbub, UNESCO Country Representative Fuad Pashayev and other stakeholders also attended the event.

Minister Wajiha Qamar and Secretary Education, Nadeem Mahbub also launched two key initiatives — “Communication Training for Non-Formal Teachers” and “Code of Conduct for Non-Formal Teachers’ Skills” — aimed at improving teacher’s communication abilities and aligning professional skills with structured standards.

The minister said that many children are forced to drop out of school to support their families economically.

“By linking education with skills, such children could be brought back to classrooms, as parents will see both education and long-term livelihood opportunities for their children,” she said.

She reiterated that the education emergency is not only about enrolling out-of-school children but also about ensuring quality education and improved learning environments for those already in schools.

She also highlighted initiatives such as the Ministry of Education’s partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) to launch programs on social media website to spread awareness about literacy and digital learning, noting that more such platforms could be leveraged effectively.

The minister praised the efforts of Secretary Nadeem Mahbub, JICA, UNESCO, AIOU and PIE.