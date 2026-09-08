Literacy a foundation of an empowered and prosperous Pakistan: Wajiha

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar on Tuesday said that literacy was not merely the ability to read and write, rather it was the foundation of awareness, dignity, empowerment, equal opportunity and national development.

In her message on International Literacy Day, she said that for Pakistan, literacy was not simply an educational target but a national imperative. An educated and skilled population is essential for building a stronger economy, an inclusive society and a prosperous Pakistan. Our commitment is clear that no child, no girl and no citizen in Pakistan should be left behind or deprived of the opportunity to learn and progress,” the state minister said, adding that bringing every child into education and equipping young people with knowledge, skills and capabilities relevant to the modern world was a collective national responsibility.

Wajiha stressed that the meaning of literacy had evolved beyond conventional reading and writing. In today’s rapidly changing world, digital literacy, critical thinking, technological competence and future-ready skills are equally essential for empowering citizens and preparing young people for emerging opportunities.

She said the Government of Pakistan remains committed to expanding access to quality education, particularly for girls, out-of-school children and underserved communities, while strengthening non-formal and alternative learning pathways, enhancing teachers’ capacities and harnessing technology to extend educational opportunities to those who need them most.

She called upon teachers, parents, educational institutions, civil society, development partners and all stakeholders to join hands in transforming literacy into a national movement.

“A literate Pakistan is the foundation of a stronger, empowered and prosperous Pakistan. Our goal is clear: education for every Pakistani, knowledge for every Pakistani and an equal opportunity for every Pakistani to move forward,” she said.