Line staff IESCO’s valuable assets, safety top priority: CEO Engr. Khalid

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Engr. Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, on Tuesday said that line staff are the company’s most valuable assets and their safety during work is the foremost priority of the management.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the CEO emphasized that line staff have been provided with safety and security equipment, including rubber gloves, boots, helmets, belts and other protective gear, to ensure safe working conditions.

He told the line staff that the happiness of their family is linked to them, so they should ensure the safety of themselves and others while working on power lines and ensure the use of safety equipment such as rubber gloves, boots, helmet belts and other safety equipment.

The CEO urged workers to strictly follow safety protocols and begin work only after obtaining a Permit to Work (PTW) and ensuring the line is earthed from both sides.

He further stated that if conditions are unsafe or safety equipment is not available, staff must refuse to work, as human life is a sacred gift from Allah Almighty and its protection is everyone’s responsibility.

Engr. Ch Khalid told the field officers to promote safety culture in the IESCO region and to achieve this goal, organize safety lectures and seminars and more line staff must be checked during work and strict departmental action should be taken against line staff who do not follow safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) because we have to protect human life at all costs.