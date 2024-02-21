Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas according to the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was still present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts.

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 08mm, Punjab: Murree 04, Kashmir: Rawalakot 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was 0.5 inches in Murree.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -14C, Kalam -13, Astore -09, Skardu -06, Gupis -05, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Hunza -04, Rawalakot, Chitral, Dir -03, Murree and Gilgit -02C.