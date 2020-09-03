Lieutenant, two soldiers embrace martyrdom in North Waziristan IED blast : ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 03 (APP):A lieutenant and two soldiers embraced martyrdom on Thursday in a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) blast by terrorists in Ghariom Sector on Road Shaga-Nishpa in North Waziristan.

The troops were providing protection to the road construction teams working in Ghariom Sector on Road Shaga – Nishpa, when the IED planted by the terrorists on the roadside, exploded, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

23-year old Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid of Muzafarabad, 33-year old Naik Muhammad Imran of Faisalabad and 30-year old Sepoy Usman Akhtar of Rawalpindi were martyred while four soldiers injured.

The security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was being carried out for clearance of the area.