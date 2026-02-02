Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Libyan Armed Forces Deputy Commander in Chief meets Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Baber

RAWALPINDI, Feb 02 (APP): Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar called on Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, at Air Headquarters on Monday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment, and avenues for strengthening bilateral military cooperation, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Air Chief highlighted the strong religious and historical ties between Pakistan and Libya, Pakistan Air Force’s operational readiness, modernization, multi-domain capability development, and emphasis on indigenization, innovation, and human resource development.

He reaffirmed PAF’s commitment to further enhance professional cooperation with the Libyan Air Force.The delegation was briefed on PAF’s indigenization initiatives under the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park.

Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar highly appreciated PAF’s professionalism and expressed keen interest in expanding cooperation through joint training, exercises, and professional exchanges.

The visit underscores a renewed momentum in defence collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

