LHC seeks replies on petition against Basant celebrations limited to Lahore

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought replies from the Punjab government and other respondents on a petition challenging the celebration of the Basant festival only in Lahore instead of across the entire province.

Justice Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid heard the petition filed by citizen Ashba Kamran. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that a law had been enacted under government patronage to allow Basant celebrations, but the government machinery was being used exclusively to organize the festival in Lahore.

The counsel contended that no steps had been taken to facilitate Basant celebrations in other cities of Punjab, which amounted to discrimination. He maintained that under the Constitution, all citizens enjoy equal rights. The petitioner counsel urged the court to direct the government to take non-discriminatory measures for celebrating Basant across the province.

After hearing the arguments, the court admitted the petition for regular hearing and sought responses from the provincial government and other parties. The court also directed the Special Secretary Home to appear with the relevant record and submit a reply by February 3.