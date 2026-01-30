LHC issues notices on petition against floating restaurant project on canal

Friday, January 30, 2026
National

LAHORE, Jan 30 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government and other relevant parties on a petition challenging the proposed establishment of a floating restaurant on the canal.
Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by renowned architect Dr Ijaz Anwar, in which objections were raised against the floating restaurant project.
During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique argued that the project is in clear contravention of the Lahore Canal Heritage Park Act and is also inconsistent with environmental protection laws. He submitted that Lahore is already saturated with restaurants and there is no justification for setting up another establishment in violation of legal requirements.
He requested the court to constitute a joint team to review the project and to declare the floating restaurant plan unlawful.
After preliminary hearing, the court issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents and sought their replies.
