LHC grants police time till Feb 9 to recover missing girl

LAHORE, Jan 29 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted the police time until February 9 to recover a girl who went missing from Sahiwal, while hearing a petition seeking her recovery.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Nadir Ali.

During the proceedings, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal Ayaz Saleem appeared before the court in compliance with judicial orders and informed the court that he had been recently posted and had summoned the case record, seeking time to review the matter.

The Chief Justice remarked that time would be granted but expressed concern over the conduct of the investigating officers. She directed that all investigating officers be instructed to remain highly sensitive in cases involving children, emphasizing that whether the missing child is a boy or a girl, negligence on the part of the police would not be tolerated.

The court also observed that the police had claimed a USB containing the girl’s CCTV footage was lost from the court premises. However, an inquiry conducted through the Sessions Judge revealed that the USB never reached the court. The bench noted that the circumstances under which the girl left her home would be determined during the investigation.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until February 9, granting the police time to recover the missing girl.