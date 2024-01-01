LHC decides over 50,000 cases in last 4 months of 2023

LAHORE, Jan 01 (APP):Following the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, the LHC and its three benches decided more than 50,000 cases from September 1 to December 31, 2023.

As per an LHC press release issued on Monday, in the final four months of 2023, a total of 57,625 cases were filed at the principal seat and the three benches in Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi. Among these, 31,976 cases were filed in Lahore, 7,309 in the Principal seat, 7,309 in Bahawalpur bench, 13,719 in Multan bench, and 4,518 in Rawalpindi bench, it added.

During the initial four months of the judicial year commencing on September 1, 2023, a comprehensive 53,625 cases were successfully adjudicated by the LHC and its benches. This breakdown includes 28,160 cases at the principal seat, 7,508 at Bahawalpur bench, 13,231 at Multan bench, and 4,726 at Rawalpindi bench, the press release stated.

The swift resolution of cases has not only contributed to the backlog reduction but has also fostered a positive atmosphere, reinforcing the faith of both citizens and legal practitioners in the judicial system’s effectiveness, it added.