PESHAWAR, Oct 13 (APP): The Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday directed the Town-II administration to immediately start the process of recruitment of sanitation staff while modern machinery for the city should also be procured immediately.

He said this during his visit to the Town-II office. Members of Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Arbab Wasim Hayat, Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He directed further that garbage should be picked up on daily basis and for this purpose machinery should be procured from its own budget in the style of WSSP.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that there would be a complete ban on wall chalking in the city and those who violated would be fined.

He directed the authorities to make Peshawar Slaughter House the most modern and beautiful slaughter house in the province.

He said that in collaboration with the local members of the Provincial Assembly, a plan of action should be worked out for cleanliness.

The Provincial Minister also visited the One Window Operation Facilitation Center in Town-II and got information about the facilities provided to the people.

In the briefing, the provincial minister was informed that apart from information and availability of residential houses and commercial maps to the people in the center, many other important issues of people could also be resolved.