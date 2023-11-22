LESCO detects 345 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 345 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasurand Okara, on the 75th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against 343 electricity thieves, out of which 201 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 16 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 75th consecutive day (Nov. 22) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 17 were commercial, 03 agricultural and 325 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 424,462 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 16.549 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 500,000detection bill against 8,500 units to an electricity pilferer in Ferozwala area; Rs 320,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,259 units to a customer stealing electricity on Jarranwala Road; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 4,525 units to another power thief in Qila Gujjar Singh Lahore; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Chak 40 of Ferozwala area.

During the 75 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 28,839 power connections and submitted 28,484 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 27,497 FIRs have been registered, while 13,166 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 51,226,326 detection units worth Rs 2,053,025,510 to all the power pilferers.