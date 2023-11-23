LESCO detects 29,244 power pilferers in 76 days

LAHORE, Nov 23 (APP):Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 29,244 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – during 76 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that the company has so far submitted FIR applications against 28,883 electricity thieves, out of which 27,877 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 13,219 accused have been arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves have been charged so far with 51,678,581 detection units amounting to Rs 2,070,720,552.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 76th consecutive day (Nov. 23) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 387 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 384 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 214 FIRs have been registered while 24 accused have been arrested.

During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 22 commercial, 03 agricultural and 362 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 449,434 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 20,250,467.

On the 76th day of anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 2,324 detection units worth Rs 400,000 to a connection in Shahdara Town Lahore; 2,000 detection units of Rs 200,000 to another connection also in Jiya Musa area; 2,500 detection units worth Rs 200,000 to a power pilferer in Qasim Park area; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Sattu Katla area of Lahore.