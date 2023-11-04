LESCO detects 261 power pilferers on 57th day of campaign

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 261 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 57th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 260 electricity thieves, out of which 173 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 17 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 57th consecutive day (Nov. 4) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 06 were commercial, 01 industrial and 254 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 324,326 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.266 million.

He explained that LESCO charged Rs 250,000 detection bill against 4,900 units to an electricity pilferer in Fazal Colony; Rs 200,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 4,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Sadiq Colony; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 5,895 units to another power thief in Ram Gali areas; and Rs 158,046 detection bill against 2,190 units to a power thief in Mustafa Abad.

During the 56 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 23,469 power connections and submitted 23,229 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations out of which 22,416 FIRs have been registered, while 11,826 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 44,457,345 detection units worth Rs 1,907,232,291 to all the power pilferers.