Leghari, Turkish envoy discuss power sector reforms, DISCOs privatisation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Dr Irfan Neziroglu, on Friday called on Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and discussed ongoing reforms in Pakistan’s power sector.

The meeting also discussed progress on the privatisation of Distribution Companies (DISCOs), participation of Turkish investors, and further strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in the energy sector, said a press release.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the measures completed by the government so far and the progress made in the DISCOs privatisation process.

The Federal Minister stated that the Power Division has completed the required policy, reform and institutional work for the privatisation of DISCOs, while the formal privatisation process is now being taken forward through the relevant forum and the Privatisation Commission.

Leghari said that the Government of Pakistan is pursuing comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the performance of the electricity distribution system, ensuring financial sustainability and better governance, and enhancing service delivery to consumers through effective private-sector participation in the power sector.

The minister said that cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in the energy sector is already built on strong foundations. Referring to the three MoUs signed between key energy-sector institutions of Pakistan and Türkiye during his visit to Türkiye, he said the agreements have provided a strong framework for institutional cooperation between the two countries in the areas of electricity markets, transmission and distribution.

Awais Leghari welcomed the interest and participation of Turkish companies in the DISCOs privatisation process, saying that the experience and expertise of Turkish companies in the energy sector is of significant value to Pakistan. He said Pakistan greatly appreciates the continued interest of Turkish investors in the privatisation process and their engagement in this regard.

The minister said that cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in the energy sector is no longer limited to the exchange of experience and information, but is advancing towards stronger institutional linkages, technical cooperation and new investment opportunities. He also invited Turkish investors to fully explore the opportunities available in Pakistan’s power sector.

The Turkish ambassador appreciated the ongoing reforms in Pakistan’s power sector and the measures being taken to promote private-sector participation. He said Turkish companies have a keen interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy sector, adding that the participation of Turkish investors in the DISCOs privatisation process would further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador expressed his commitment to further promoting institutional cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye in the energy sector and strengthening engagement with relevant Turkish companies and institutions.

The meeting concluded commitment to further strengthen engagement between the relevant institutions of Pakistan and Türkiye to promote energy-sector reforms, investment, technical cooperation and private-sector participation.