Leghari orders uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday directed all power distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric, to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Sehri and Iftar in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the Power Division, comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued to all electricity distribution companies to facilitate consumers during Ramazan.

The minister instructed all DISCOs to ensure immediate redressal of consumer complaints and directed their chief executive officers to establish dedicated control rooms for effective monitoring and prompt response.

He further ordered that areas with high line losses be dealt with strictly in accordance with the ongoing anti-power theft campaign. However, it was decided that even in high-loss areas, load-shedding would not be carried out during Sehri and Iftar timings.

The Power Division said the objective of these measures is to prevent any increase in recoveries backlog and system losses while ensuring maximum relief to consumers during Ramazan.

It was also decided that load management in high-loss areas would be adjusted to timings other than Sehri and Iftar. The DISCOs have been specifically directed to avoid unannounced load-shedding and ensure transparency in the implementation of schedules throughout the month.