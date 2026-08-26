Leghari expresses grief over death of 14 newborns in PIMS Hospital fire

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of 14 newborn infants in a fire incident at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In a statement, the minister said the news of the deaths of newborn babies at PIMS was extremely tragic and expressed solidarity with the bereaved parents and families.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience and fortitude to the bereaved families and eternal peace to the departed souls.

Sardar Awais Leghari also prayed for the early and complete recovery of the injured children.