Leghari expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the reported martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that the tragedy has grieved not only Iran but the entire Muslim Ummah.

In his condolence message, the minister said that the people and Government of Pakistan stand in complete solidarity with their Iranian brothers and sisters during this difficult time.

“This sorrow is our shared sorrow,” he remarked, emphasizing Pakistan’s unwavering support for Iran.

He urged citizens to express their emotions peacefully and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The minister assured that the state would ensure the protection and security of all citizens.

“We are equal partners in the grief of the Iranian people and stand with them in this challenging hour. God willing, this sorrow too shall pass through collective patience and struggle,” he added.