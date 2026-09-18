Leghari condemns terrorist attack at police lines in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack and blasts at the Police Lines in Kohat during Friday prayers, expressing deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

In a statement, the minister expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the blast.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to their families to bear the loss.

Awais Leghari said such cowardly acts of terrorism could not shake the nation’s resolve and determination.

He said the entire nation stood alongside the security forces in the collective struggle against Fitna al-Khawarij, adding that the security forces would continue their efforts until the complete elimination of terrorism from the country.

The minister said terrorists would never succeed in achieving their nefarious objectives.

He reiterated that every attempt to undermine Pakistan’s peace and stability would be foiled.