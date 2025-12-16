Leghari condemns Dr Nusrat’s public humiliation by Bihar’s Chief Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari on Tuesday strongly condemned the public humiliation of Indian Muslim woman Dr. Nusrat Parveen by Bihar’s Chief Minister and forcibly removing a woman’s niqab.

In his message of solidarity with Muslim woman, the Minister termed this coward act of Indian Chief Minister a violation of woman spirit, dignity, and religious freedom.

He highlighted that this act is not an isolated lapse but it reflects a disturbing pattern where the rights of Muslim women in India are disregarded with impunity by those in power, adding that the laughter from officials on stage compounds this injustice.

“We stand in solidarity with Dr. Parveen and the Chief Minister must issue an unconditional apology on this act,” Leghari stated and urged the Indian authorities must investigate and ensure such violations of religious freedom never recur in future.

He emphasized that the international community must take notice when fundamental rights are publicly stripped away which a concern for all.