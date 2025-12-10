Leghari announces successful completion of Rs 659.6bn PHL settlements

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Wednesday announced the successful completion of PKR 659.6 billion worth of PHL settlements — a milestone described as Pakistan’s largest-ever debt market transaction.

In a statement issued on social media, the minister said the settlement included PKR 399.6 billion redemption of PES I & II executed through in NDM (off-market transaction) through capital markets which is Pakistan’s largest-ever debt market transaction, alongside settlement PKR 259.7 billion in various syndicated financing facilities.

Leghari said the NDM part of this transaction is true reflection of strength of our capital market eco system and capability to handle large scale strategic financial operations.

This landmark transaction is a core component of the PKR 1,225 billion Circular Debt Reduction Plan, reflecting strong institutional confidence in Pakistan’s economic reforms, government initiatives and the depth of our capital and Islamic finance ecosystem.

He said the government remains committed to structural energy sector reforms alongwith long-term fiscal stabilization and look forward for engagement with all stakeholders to accelerate reform-driven growth.