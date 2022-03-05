Legendary actor Masood Akhtar passes away

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Veteran actor, Masood Akhtar who worked in a multitude of Pakistani films and television serials throughout his career, passed away on Saturday morning.



As per details, the actor’s death was confirmed by his family and Masood’s funeral prayer will be offered after Asar prayer.



The actor had been suffering from health issues for a long time. On January 28, Pakistani well-known senior actor Masood Akhtar was transferred into hospital during the critical condition, a private news channels reported.



Akhtar has made a huge contribution to the art of acting by performing in many movies, TV plays, and theater productions.



He had a long association with Alhamra Art Center, The Mall, and was a regular feature at Alhamra café every evening. One of his early plays, Paisa Bolta Hai was staged at Alhamra in the 1970s and it earned him immense popularity.



It is noteworthy here that actor Masood Akhtar received the “Pride of Performance Award” for his artistic services.