Legendary actor Abid Ali remembered

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): The birth anniversary of renowned TV and film actor Abid Ali was observed on Sunday.

Born on March 17, 1952 in Quetta, Abid Ali started his career from Radio Pakistan before going to Lahore to become a successful actor. His successful TV career started with PTV’s drama serial Jhok Sial in 1973.

Abid Ali acted in over 200 filmsand numerous television dramas, but he was best known for his role as Dilawar Khan in PTV’s classic drama Waris (1979).

In 1993 he launched himself as a director and producer with the 1993-hit drama Dasht which was also the first private production for Pakistan. The same year, for PTV this time, he directed the drama Doosra Aasman, the first drama shot abroad, followed by other projects for many channels, including Saheli in 2007, or Massi aur Malka, a family drama, in 2009.

He also acted in most of the television plays he produced and directed. He was conferred Pride of Performance Award and Nigar Award in 1986. The legendary actor passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 67.