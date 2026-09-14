Lebanese Interior Minister calls on Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI, Sep 14 (APP):Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities Mr. Ahmad Al Hajjar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ here on Monday at General Headquarters (GHQ) during his two-day visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting, both dignitaries exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, the evolving regional security environment and prospects for further enhancing bilateral relations in security domain, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The importance of strengthening institutional linkages and fostering greater cooperation between the two countries’ security institutions was also emphasised.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Lebanon and expressed the desire to further expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability and acknowledged the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism, the news release said.