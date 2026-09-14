Lebanese Interior Minister arrives Pakistan on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):At the invitation of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry received the Lebanese interior minister upon his arrival at Islamabad International Airport.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for both countries to discuss matters of mutual interest and explore ways to expand cooperation in different areas. Officials from Pakistan and Lebanon will hold discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and promoting collaboration between the two nations.

During his stay in Pakistan, Ahmad Al-Hajjar will meet members of the Pakistani leadership. The meetings will focus on issues related to mutual cooperation and the further development of relations between Pakistan and Lebanon.

Upon his arrival at Islamabad Airport, the Lebanese interior minister was formally welcomed by Pakistani officials. The reception was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, along with senior officials including the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Inspector General of Police Islamabad.

The two-day visit will include meetings and discussions aimed at promoting bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Lebanon.