LEAs, provincial admin successfully rescue four out of six abducted football players

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): The law enforcement agencies (LEAs), provincial government and local administration of Balochistan have successfully rescued four of the six young football players who were abducted from Balochistan on their way to Sibi on September 9.

According to the official sources, with the efforts of law enforcement agencies, local administration and the provincial government, the four abducted footballers were safely rescued and brought back to their homes.

The law enforcement agencies and the provincial government are engaged in the recovery of the two remaining abducted boys.

“These two children will also be found soon,” the source said.