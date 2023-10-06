LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions against illegal activities with full force: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 06 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other Government departments will continue the enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

The Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Karachi where he attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the COAS was briefed about the Revised National Action Plan, Operation in the Kacha Area of Sindh, Security of Foreign Nationals employed on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Non-CPEC and Private Projects, Repatriation of illegal foreigners, Foreign Currency Regularization Measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, Progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

The Army Chief underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.