Leadership training in internet governance for persons with disabilities concluded

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):The three-day Disability Leadership Training, a collaborative effort by Pathfinder Solutions, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Internet Society Accessibility Standing Group, concluded here Thursday.

The training aimed to cultivate leaders who can effectively advocate for digital rights and internet governance said a news release.

The workshop featured comprehensive sessions, engaging discussions, and expert insights from notable speakers.

During the event, Chairman PTA Maj Gen (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman highlighted the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in the digital landscape.

He assured that PTA will continue to support digital inclusion in the country and has been undertaking several initiatives to encourage the socio-economic empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Chief Executive Officer of Pathfinder Solutions, Dr. Muhammad Shabbir, expressed gratitude to Chairman PTA for his continued support.

He emphasized the principle of “nothing about us without us,” highlighting that genuine change stems from empowering the individuals directly affected.

Training participants received certificates at a ceremony attended by representatives from various sectors, including government officials, NGOs, and disability rights advocates.