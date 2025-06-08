Leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir garnered respect for Pakistan globally: Tarar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar on Sunday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and the role played by Field Marshal Asim Munir have garnered respect for Pakistan globally.

Talking to media here, Attaullah Tarar said that Pakistan has made big strides on diplomatic front and many countries openly supported Islamabad after standoff with India.

The minister said that during his visit to Saudi Arabia the PM offered Umrah and gate of Holy Ka’aba was specifically opened for him which was a great honour for Pakistan.

He said it was also an honour that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince himself drove the car in which Shehbaz Sharif was taken to luncheon after talks. He said the luncheon was also attended by royal families of the Gulf, Saudi civil and military leadership besides Saudi cabinet members.

He said earlier the PM’s visits to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Iran and Tajikistan proved very successful and the international community acknowledged Pakistan’s stance.

Moreover he said the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had contacted Islamic world’s leadership for Eid greetings. He talked to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Sultan of Oman, Iranian President, Amir Qatar, and President’s.of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

He said that many countries of the world supported Pakistan. Tarar said that the Prime Minister also reached out to chief ministers, governors, Pakistani political leaders including Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman, Ch Salik Hussain, Aftab Khan Sherpao, Aimal Wali and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

“The way we have proved our military capabilities under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership the world has acknowledged and praised Pakistan.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has been going on various tours which was an overall achievement of team led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said.

Tarrar was of the view that now it’s time to focus on national economy and Uraan Pakistan (a transformative initiative) to solve the economic problems.