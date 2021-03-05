LDA forms body to address public grievances

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP): The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has constituted a grievance redress committee to resolve the issues regarding land use conversion involving delayed processing, fortified and chronic litigation.

The committee has been constituted under the LDA Land Use Rules 2020, notified on Aug 6, 2020.

Investors and businessmen having any grievance with regard to their applications for change of land use for setting up new business could apply to the relevant directorate of Town Planning, LDA within a year from the notification of LDA Land Use Rules 2020.

Applicants could avail the facility to resolve the issues regarding land use conversion before the deadline of Aug 5, 2021.