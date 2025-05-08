31.5 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalLawyers walk in protest against Indian aggression
National

Lawyers walk in protest against Indian aggression

14
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) led by its President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta and the 27th Cabinet on Thursday staged a protest walk from Supreme Court of Pakistan building Islamabad to Parliament House (Constitution Avenue) against Indian unwarranted aggression and recent territorial violations, including drone incursions.
A large number of members participated to condemn these actions, calling them clear breaches of international law and bilateral agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty.
Protesters expressed full support for the Armed Forces and showed readiness to stand united in defense of the country. They demanded a strong and appropriate response to the provocation, emphasizing the nation’s right to safeguard its sovereignty.
In this regard, the Association supports and endorse the call issued by the Pakistan Bar Council to the entire legal fraternity to observe a countrywide strike on May 09, 2025(Friday) and to stage peaceful protests, sit-ins, pass condemnation resolutions condemning unwarranted aggression, show solidarity with the armed forces and  with the families of martyrs and those who got injured. The President and the Executive Committee of SCBAP have requested the lawyers’ community to adhere to the call of strike, tomorrow.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan