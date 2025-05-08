Lawyers walk in protest against Indian aggression

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) led by its President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta and the 27th Cabinet on Thursday staged a protest walk from Supreme Court of Pakistan building Islamabad to Parliament House (Constitution Avenue) against Indian unwarranted aggression and recent territorial violations, including drone incursions.

A large number of members participated to condemn these actions, calling them clear breaches of international law and bilateral agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty.

Protesters expressed full support for the Armed Forces and showed readiness to stand united in defense of the country. They demanded a strong and appropriate response to the provocation, emphasizing the nation’s right to safeguard its sovereignty.

In this regard, the Association supports and endorse the call issued by the Pakistan Bar Council to the entire legal fraternity to observe a countrywide strike on May 09, 2025(Friday) and to stage peaceful protests, sit-ins, pass condemnation resolutions condemning unwarranted aggression, show solidarity with the armed forces and with the families of martyrs and those who got injured. The President and the Executive Committee of SCBAP have requested the lawyers’ community to adhere to the call of strike, tomorrow.