Lawyers raise concern over Indian SC verdict on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): A delegation of lawyers from various Bar Councils of Pakistan on Friday expressed serious concern over Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on Kashmir and urged to formulate a comprehensive framework to challenge the decision at the International level.

A delegation comprising representatives from various Bar Councils of Pakistan including the Islamabad Bar Council, Azad Kashmir Bar Council, and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Bar Council, called upon Federal Minister for Law and Justice Ahmad Irfan Aslam to discuss the pressing issue of the Indian Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Indian government’s revocation of special status for the state of Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release.

During the meeting, members of the delegation raised their concerns about the potential implications of the said decision on the status of the people of IIOJK. The lawyers highlighted the need for Pakistan to formulate a robust counter-narrative and a comprehensive framework to challenge the verdict at the international level.

The Law Minister acknowledging the gravity of the situation, agreed with the concerns raised by the legal community. He commended the lawyers for their proactive stance on the Kashmir issue and emphasized the importance of crafting a unified counter-narrative involving all key stakeholders.

Furthermore, he said the Law Ministry is committed to working collaboratively with all relevant parties to safeguard the interests of the people of Kashmir and to present a strong counter-narrative internationally.

The delegation also raised concerns related to the welfare of lawyers and bar councils. In response to these concerns, the law minister guaranteed full cooperation in addressing these issues.