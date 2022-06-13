Lawmakers in NA condemns derogatory remarks by India’s BJP leaders against Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 13 (APP): The lawmakers in the National Assembly here on Monday strongly condemned the derogatory remarks uttered by India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

Participating in the discussion on the sanctity of Allah Almighty’s last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatmun-Nabbiyyin (SAWW), MNA Syed Imran Ahmad Shah termed the derogatory remarks as an unfortunate incident and asked the Muslim community across the country to show unity on this issue.

He said that Indian leaders had hurt the sentiments of about 1. 5 billion Muslims living across the globe.

He asked the government to approach the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations Organization (UNO) for highlighting this important issue.

He urged that the people involved in this crime should be punished.

MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said it was the fundamental part of Muslims’ faith to love Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) more than their children and parents. He suggested the government to call back Pakistan’s High Commissioner from India and expel Indian High Commissioner from Pakistan.

MNA Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani said all Muslims were ready to sacrifice their lives for sanctity of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatmun-Nabbiyyin (SAWW.)

Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor while participating in the debate asked Muslims living across the world to exhibit greater unity and shun their difference and give a strong reaction to India on this issue.

While criticizing the World Human Rights Organization, he said, that it was unfortunate that they all remained silent on this important issue.

He said Pakistan would invite members from all Muslims countries in the Rehmat Ul Alameen (SAW) Conference in Rabi-ul-Awwal during which a strategy would be devised to prevent derogatory remarks against Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in the world.

He asked the Prime Minister to raise this issue in Generation Assembly of the United Nations Security Council.

MNA Shagufta Jamani strongly condemned the derogatory remarks and asked the government to take up the issue at all the international forums.

MNAs Ghaus Bux Khan Mahar, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla Salahuddin Ayubi and Nisar Ahmed Cheema participated in the debate and expressed their concerns, condemning the derogatory remarks in the strongest term.

