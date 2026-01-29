Law ministry notifies appointment of LHC’s ten judges

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday notified the appointment of ten judges of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The notification said that “The President is pleased to appoint the additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC) to be the judge of the said court with effect from they make oath of their offices.”

The justices include Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, Ch. Sultan Mahmood, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh and Abher Gul Khan.