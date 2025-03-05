Law ministry extends Intl. cooperation for legal reforms

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):Over the past year, the Ministry of Law and Justice has actively advanced international legal cooperation, anti-corruption efforts, and rule of law through high-level engagements.

As per the official document, the law minister met with justice ministers and officials from Qatar, Belarus, Iran, and ambassadors from Turkey, Japan, EU, US, Australia, Azerbaijan, Sweden, and the UN, discussing legal reforms, governance, and human rights.

He also led Pakistan’s delegation at the OIC Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Doha and addressed the SCO Ministers of Justice Meeting, reaffirming regional legal cooperation.

The ministry signed MoUs with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to educate lawyers on competition law and with SCBA and the Housing Ministry for lawyer welfare. Engaged with the Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) & Christian Lawyers Association (CLA) on minority rights protection.

The lawyers have consistently praised the government’s legal initiatives, recognizing them as pivotal in strengthening the rule of law, enhancing judicial efficiency, and promoting equitable access to justice.

Following the successful resolution of cases under the Hague Convention on Child Abduction, the U.S. Embassy awarded certificates of appreciation to the Law Ministry for its constant hard work and dedication.