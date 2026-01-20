Law minister meets delegations of various bars

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Tiesday held meetings with delegations of various bars association including Islamabad, Gujrat and Murree, during which matters relating to lawyers’ welfare and institutional development were discussed in detail.

The delegation of the Islamabad Bar Association, led by Raja Rizwan Abbasi, Member Pakistan Bar Council, and Naeem Ali Gujjar, President Islamabad Bar Association, presented a proposal for the establishment of a Lawyers’ Academy, which was positively approved by the Federal Law Minister. He assured that practical steps would be taken for its implementation.

Discussions were also held on the recently inaugurated Lawyers’ Chambers Project. Matters related to the project were finalized, and the Federal Law Minister approved the establishment of a free Wi-Fi zone and a multipurpose hall for lawyers’ training at the chambers, stating that these facilities would be provided on a priority basis.

In a subsequent meeting with the Gujrat Bar Association, the Federal Law Minister listened to the issues raised by the bar and assured the establishment of a NADRA desk, renovation of bar rooms, and provision of bar funds. He also pledged to make efforts to facilitate passport-related services for lawyers.

The delegation of the Murree Bar Association also presented its issues, upon which the federal law minister assured full cooperation and continued engagement for the resolution of their concerns.