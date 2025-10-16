Law Minister for constitutional imperative of interfaith harmony and equal rights

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday emphasized constitutional imperative of interfaith harmony and equal rights.

The Minister noted Pakistan’s recent policy and legislative initiatives, including the Interfaith Harmony Policy, the National Action Plan, and the establishment of Minority Protection Cells and Human Rights Awareness Programmes to promote inclusivity and safeguard minority rights.

He was addressing the National Symposium on “Interfaith Harmony and Fundamental Rights — A Constitutional Imperative,” organized by the Federal Judicial Academy and the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan under the auspices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Minister underscored that respect for minorities and protection of their rights lie at the heart of Pakistan’s Constitution and remain a fundamental responsibility of the State.

He highlighted key constitutional guarantees ensuring freedom of religion, equality before law, and protection from discrimination, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening access to justice for all citizens.

He emphasized the need for procedural safeguards, fair investigations, and judicial sensitivity in blasphemy-related cases, along with education reforms that promote tolerance and civic responsibility.

Calling for collective action, the Minister urged the judiciary, religious scholars, media, and civil society to work together in promoting narratives of compassion and interfaith understanding.

Concluding his remarks, he welcomed the adoption of a National Declaration on Interfaith Harmony and Access to Justice, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that no citizen is marginalized on the basis of faith, belief, or identity, and that justice remains accessible, equal, and timely for all.