Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals’ heads

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Upon the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif regarding tax reforms and tax collection, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar convened a meeting of heads of Appellate Tribunal benches and conducted a lengthy consultative session, obtaining figures from the heads.

Expressing concern, the Law Minister said that there are numerous cases pending under trial. He called for the establishment of a system to hear cases on an urgent basis and to make decisions based on immediate grounds. It was decided to introduce a modern automation system in the tribunal, and the performance of each bench will be reviewed on a weekly basis, said a press release issued here.

The discussions were held in the meeting regarding legal reforms to enhance the performance of tribunals. Finally, the Law Minister reiterated that the biggest challenge in addressing national issues and challenges is the collection of taxes from the affluent class, which will not be compromised. Immediate decisions will be made on cases pending for years under continuous orders