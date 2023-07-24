Law Minister calls on NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar Monday called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in his office to discuss matters related to pending legislative business.

The delegation of Lawyers’ community of Gujar Khan Bar Council was also present in the meeting, said a news release issued here.

The meeting discussed the issues being faced by the lawyers’ community in Gujar Khan.

The speaker said resolving the problems being faced by the lawyers of Gujar Khan Bar Council had been his top priority.

He said that the role of the lawyers’ community was of key importance for ensuring rule of law, supremacy of the constitution and promotion of democracy in the country.

The speaker said that it was very encouraging that the 15th National Assembly was about to complete its constitutional term.

He said that the current National Assembly of Pakistan had held regular sessions during the last 14 months to discuss issues of public importance along with enacting important legislation and proposed their solutions.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the Ministry of Law and Justice in this regard.

The pending legislation was also discussed in the meeting and it was agreed to bring the pending bills to the House for consideration.

The minister appreciated the Speaker’s keen interest in supporting and enacting public friendly legislation.

He also assured all possible cooperation from the ministry .

The minister also appreciated the role of the Speaker National Assembly for ensuring smooth proceedings in National Assembly.

He said that the tenure of 14 months of National Assembly would be remembered as far as legislation was concerned.